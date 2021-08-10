Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 37,552 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. 1,465,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,191,282. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

