Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers (NYSE:KOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KOP. Compass Point upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Get Koppers alerts:

KOP stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,222. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The stock has a market cap of $672.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Corporate insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Koppers by 5,131.4% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 773,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $118,581,000 after acquiring an additional 204,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 394.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 181,548 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Koppers by 1,556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 182,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 171,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Koppers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 343,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 96,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.