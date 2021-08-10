Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Issues Earnings Results

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) released its earnings results on Monday. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.
Shares of GOLD opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.01.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.
In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.
