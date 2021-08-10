Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Boosted by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on GOLD. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.03. 862,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,477,658. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.