Barclays Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $705.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $675.00 to $705.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $665.25.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $613.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $559.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $640.65. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,241 shares of company stock worth $78,451,402 in the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

