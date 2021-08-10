Barclays Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $705.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $675.00 to $705.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $625.00 to $669.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $590.00 to $636.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $665.25.
Shares of REGN stock opened at $613.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $559.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $640.65. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15.
In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total value of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,241 shares of company stock worth $78,451,402 in the last three months. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
Read More: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.