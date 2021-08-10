Bank of America Lowers Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) to Neutral

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

NYSE:HRC traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.66. The stock had a trading volume of 630 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.49. Hill-Rom has a 52 week low of $80.31 and a 52 week high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hill-Rom by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,462,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

