Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

NYSE BAC opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

