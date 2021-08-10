BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) and Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Financial Analysis

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) and BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Howard Bancorp has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancorpSouth Bank has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

57.2% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Howard Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of BancorpSouth Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Bancorp and BancorpSouth Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp 24.20% 8.13% 0.92% BancorpSouth Bank 26.05% 11.75% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Howard Bancorp and BancorpSouth Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 BancorpSouth Bank 0 1 4 0 2.80

Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.39%. BancorpSouth Bank has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 14.02%. Given Howard Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than BancorpSouth Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Howard Bancorp and BancorpSouth Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp $98.72 million 3.78 -$16.99 million $0.88 22.56 BancorpSouth Bank $1.14 billion 2.49 $228.05 million $2.30 11.97

BancorpSouth Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. BancorpSouth Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Howard Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BancorpSouth Bank beats Howard Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans, as well as equipment lease services; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investment properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides merchant card, overnight sweep, check positive pay, and remote deposit capture services; and online and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated through a network of 15 full service branches, as well as eight commercial lending offices located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other. The Banking Services Group segment offers deposit products, commercial loans and consumer loans. The Mortgage segment includes mortgage banking activities of originating mortgage loans; selling mortgage loans in the secondary market; and servicing the mortgage loans that are sold on a servicing retained basis. The Insurance Agencies segment serve as agents in the sale of commercial lines of insurance and full lines of property and casualty, life, health, and employee benefits products and services. The Wealth Management segment provides individuals, businesses, governmental institutions, and non-profit entities a wide range of solutions to help protect, grow, and transfer wealth. The General Corporate and Other segment covers activities not allocated to Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies or Wealth Management

