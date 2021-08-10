Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE: BSMX) recently:

8/10/2021 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

8/9/2021 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

7/30/2021 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

7/29/2021 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking services to commercial and private customers. The company’s products and services consist of securities brokerage, financial advice services, as well as other related investment activities and operations aimed at individuals and small and medium enterprises. Banco Santander, S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple, formerly known as Grupo Financiero Santander, is based in Mexico. “

7/7/2021 – Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 154,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,832. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52 week low of $2.86 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.04.

Get Banco Santander México SA Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth $81,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth $112,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter worth $144,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México SA Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México SA Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.