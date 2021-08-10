Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $277.08

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 277.08 ($3.62) and traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.54). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.59), with a volume of 763,586 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 277.08. The stock has a market cap of £47.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41.

Banco Santander Company Profile (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

