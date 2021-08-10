Banano (BAN) Market Cap Reaches $15.21 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Banano coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $15.21 million and $226,807.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001827 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00045622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00054313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00157852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,441,416 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,984,171 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

