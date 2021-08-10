Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BALY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.78. 1,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,990. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.74 and a beta of 2.57.

Get Bally's alerts:

BALY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.