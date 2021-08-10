Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 22,040 shares during the quarter. Balchem comprises 1.1% of Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Balchem were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Balchem by 5.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,139,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Balchem by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,388,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

BCPC stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $131.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,627. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $92.60 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.