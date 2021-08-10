B. Riley Comments on The Marcus Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Marcus in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.33). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Marcus’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $15.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $481.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Marcus by 4.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Marcus in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Marcus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.