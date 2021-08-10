B. Riley Comments on Revolve Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Revolve Group in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Revolve Group stock opened at $65.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.66. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $74.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 99,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Revolve Group by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,000. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $1,815,283.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,529,113 shares of company stock valued at $94,833,790 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

