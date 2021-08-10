Axsome Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 17,613 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,735% compared to the typical volume of 960 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXSM. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair set a $56.77 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.