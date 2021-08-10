Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 45,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 417,057 shares.The stock last traded at $24.39 and had previously closed at $27.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist lowered their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair set a $56.77 price target on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $892.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,397,000. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

