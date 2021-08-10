AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej Sells 41,000 Shares

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ AXGN traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,398. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $649.08 million, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 2.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXGN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

