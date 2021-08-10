AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej Sells 41,000 Shares

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ AXGN traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,398. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $649.08 million, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $23.94.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 16.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on AXGN. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
