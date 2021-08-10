Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RNA. SVB Leerink began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $37.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.37.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 in the last ninety days. 16.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

