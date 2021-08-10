Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 763.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.99%.

Avidity Biosciences stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.68. 2,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.37. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $37.46.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720. 16.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

