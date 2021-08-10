AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) SVP Keri A. Shea Sells 426 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keri A. Shea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.73. 16,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVB shares. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

