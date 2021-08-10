Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 679 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in American Tower were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $747,531,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 66.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 35.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,240 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Tower by 49.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after buying an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $139,143,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.23.

AMT stock opened at $280.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.79. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

