Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases New Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $64,000. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 287 shares of company stock valued at $456,485 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TPL stock opened at $1,486.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 2.22. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12 month low of $427.69 and a 12 month high of $1,773.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,512.78.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by ($0.01). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.