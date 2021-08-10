Avalon Investment & Advisory Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Avalon Investment & Advisory cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 321,576 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Albemarle by 5,213.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 112,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,546,000 after buying an additional 110,055 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $411,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $300,661.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,132,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,302 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $231.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $232.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.29.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

