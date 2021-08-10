Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Announces Earnings Results

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,579. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.85 million, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.47.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVDL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

