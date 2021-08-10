Auto (AUTO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.26 Million

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Auto has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $948.21 or 0.02063735 BTC on exchanges. Auto has a market cap of $50.26 million and $6.48 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.16 or 0.00812170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00104620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00039666 BTC.

About Auto

Auto is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

