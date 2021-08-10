Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 226,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 477.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 281,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,653. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.49.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.