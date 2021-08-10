Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after purchasing an additional 379,924 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.8% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 226,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 477.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 281,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 87.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,653. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.88. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $20.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.