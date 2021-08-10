Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 19 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,991 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,518,715,000 after buying an additional 167,974 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after buying an additional 297,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $709.99. 13,270,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,082,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $651.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $702.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.76, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.72.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,675 shares of company stock worth $31,850,154. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

