Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHY. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.15. 1,198,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,685,390. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.22. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

