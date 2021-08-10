Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.39. 9,450,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.41. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $49.17 and a twelve month high of $70.41.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

