Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 7,869 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 283.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 486.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 141,289 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $$61.45 on Tuesday. 974,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,208. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

