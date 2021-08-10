Aurora Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.74 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 44.8% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $18.75 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00089141 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002517 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00849606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00107561 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

