Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurora Mobile Limited designs and develops software solutions. It offers a mobile platform which offers push notification, instant messaging, analytics and short message service and sharing solutions. Aurora Mobile Limited is based in Shenzen, China. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Aurora Mobile stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87. Aurora Mobile has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $11.00.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.89. The company had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 44.29% and a negative net margin of 51.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Mobile will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 89,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

