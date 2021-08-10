Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.32

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $3.00. Auris Medical shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 156,012 shares.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Auris Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Auris Medical by 649,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Auris Medical by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auris Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Auris Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. engages in the development of novel products that address unmet medical needs in neurology and central nervous system disorders. It operates through Switzerland and Australia geographical segments. Its product pipeline includes AM-125, AM-201, AM301, Sonsuvi, and Keyzilen. The company was founded by Thomas Meyer in April 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

