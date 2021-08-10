AudioEye (AEYE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect AudioEye to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). AudioEye had a negative net margin of 37.54% and a negative return on equity of 86.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEYE stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $157.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.23.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $171,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,990,617.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,844 shares of company stock worth $730,791. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

