Auctus (AUC) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. Auctus has a market cap of $3.75 million and $45,581.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Auctus has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00052435 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00083827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.39 or 0.00811792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.80 or 0.00105532 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,111,165 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

