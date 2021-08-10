AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,412 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.90. 191,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,641,039. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.