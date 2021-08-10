Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Issues Earnings Results

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATCO traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Atlas has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $14.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56.

Get Atlas alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.