Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 404 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Atlas Brown Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.80. 10,867,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,190,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

