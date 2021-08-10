Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 2,099 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 409,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,298,000 after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.16. The company had a trading volume of 607,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $122.59.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

In other news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

