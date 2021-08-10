Atlas Brown Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 120,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.40. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.76 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

