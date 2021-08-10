Atlas Brown Inc. Purchases 1,151 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.6% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $154.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,843. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $158.66. The firm has a market cap of $213.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

