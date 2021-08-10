Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 1.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.54. 289,613 shares of the stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.58.

