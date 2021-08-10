Atlas Brown Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,007,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,593,000 after buying an additional 209,146 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,147,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,031,000 after buying an additional 546,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,044,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,781,000 after buying an additional 297,774 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.25. 1,371,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,964. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

