Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 98,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.03.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
About Athersys
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
