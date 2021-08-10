Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) released its earnings results on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ATHX traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 98,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.53. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 27,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $47,437.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $32,188.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

