Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

NASDAQ ATHX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. 3,326,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,589. The company has a market cap of $362.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -1.69. Athersys has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athersys will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $32,188.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 805,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Athersys by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Athersys by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. 25.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Athersys

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

