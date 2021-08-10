Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded by Truist to “Hold”

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

ATH opened at $67.06 on Tuesday. Athene has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.03.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Athene will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $122,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,974,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,527 shares of company stock worth $4,588,375 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

