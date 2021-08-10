Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells $122,400.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ATH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.06. 1,407,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATH. increased their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Athene by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 173,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Athene by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

