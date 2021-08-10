Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Sells $122,400.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ATH traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.06. 1,407,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,022. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.03. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.68.
Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 39.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Athene by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after buying an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Athene by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 389,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 173,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Athene by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
