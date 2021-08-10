Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target decreased by Alliance Global Partners from $30.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATER. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aterian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $187.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.21. Aterian has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $48.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

