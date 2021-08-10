Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) had its price target reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $36.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.15% from the stock’s current price.

ATER has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on Aterian from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Aterian from $30.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aterian in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of ATER stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,903,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $187.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 4.21. Aterian has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $48.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.36 million. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 108.98% and a negative net margin of 62.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Aterian in the second quarter worth $220,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

